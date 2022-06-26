ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Man trying to become first person to run entire 3,000 mile east coast greenway

coast931.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland — Shan Riggs is trying to be the first person to run the entire East Coast Greenway and he’s almost completed his journey. The Greenway stretches...

coast931.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine Offering Private Cabanas for 2022

Going to a water or amusement park with the whole family or group of friends can sometimes feel like juggling several balls. And they’re on fire. You want to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy the day. Things like drinks to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you fueled, sunscreen, towels, strollers, not to mention your wallet. Then you have to carry all that stuff with you in the heat while also trying to enjoy the pools, slides, and rides.
SACO, ME
Q97.9

Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
WESTBROOK, ME
94.3 WCYY

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Sports
State
Maine State
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Key West, FL
Q97.9

Forget Universal, Play With Dinosaurs This Summer in Maine

Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
zip06.com

Westbrook Brewery Open in Time for Summer Crowds

Coastline Brewery has opened in a former medical complex on Grove Beach Road North, across from Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale. (Photo by Eric O’Connell/Harbor News) Fun is finally on tap. Coastline Brewery, the new brewery located at 4 Grove Beach Road North, is now open. Last summer,...
WESTBROOK, CT
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Coast Greenway
94.3 WCYY

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
PORTLAND, OR
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
WMTW

Maine golfer completes top-3 finish at pro event

FALMOUTH, Maine — Camden's Cole Anderson had a weekend to remember on the golf course. The amateur, taking on some of the top pros in the world, and finishing third at the Korn Ferry Tour Live + Work in Maine Open at the Falmouth Country Club. Anderson shared the...
FALMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Cashless businesses in South Portland come under fire

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The CIA Cafe in South Portland's Knightville neighborhood has been in business for nearly a decade. Like many other businesses, the pandemic forced them to do things differently. One of those things was to stop accepting cash to keep the employees safe and away from germs.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

What Did The Auburn Riverwalk Bridge Look Like When Trains Crossed It?

Auburn Riverwalk which runs from Great Falls to Bonney Park is a popular walking trail for people and visitors to the twin cities of Lewiston/Auburn that runs along the Androscoggin River. Even on rainy or cloudy days, you'll see people walking or jogging on the trail that runs 1.6 miles through Lewiston/Auburn's historic mill district, where manufacturing plants lined the Androscoggin River.
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Brewery Turns Beer Into Flavorful Dairy-Free Soft Serve Ice Cream

As the temperatures balloon in Maine and everyone gets that summer itch, people start lining up at ice cream shops across the state for a cool treat. Ice cream has become such big business in Maine, and competing shops are opening earlier and earlier every season. When you think of some delicious soft serve, one place that never crosses your mind is a brewery. Maine has got a ton of them and typically, you're visiting one of them for an ice cold beer. But one brewery in Portland wants to change your mind, and it just might work.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy