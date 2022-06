In the last two weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been declining globally and per the NY Times Covid-19 tracker, the 14-day daily average number of cases on Saturday reached 493,855 which is 17% decline. Health experts continue to advise that the best weapon against the deadly virus remains the Covid-19 vaccine, which provides a decent protection against the virus for months after the last dose.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO