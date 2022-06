The Rufus media creation tool's latest beta release has rid us of the mandatory Microsoft account login as well as those TPM 2.0 requirements. Dear Rufus, you are a bright spot in the somewhat depressing tech landscape of 2022. A shining digital knight, shielding us from the worst excesses of Windows 11 and its draconian system requirements and mandatory account shenanigans. The latest beta release of the Rufus app (opens in new tab) bypasses the requirement to log into a Microsoft account during installation of Windows 11, as well as negating all that TPM stuff, too.

COMPUTERS ・ 23 HOURS AGO