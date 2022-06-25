ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Out Why the Ooni Pizza Oven Has a Hardcore Cult Following

By Tyler Schoeber
 3 days ago

There’s nothing better than a backyard cookout in the summer — the fresh air, the food, the fun — it just can’t be beaten.

Then there are the classic “summer” cookout foods — hot dogs, overcooked burgers, barbecue chicken. Delicious, sure, but we actually think you can beat these summertime staples.

This year, we recommend switching up the menu for your outdoor dinner parties. How about handmade personal pizzas cooked right in your backyard in just 60 seconds using a state-of-the-art outdoor oven?

Meet Ooni, the backyard pizza oven with a hardcore cult following. Ooni’s line of outdoor ovens is designed to help you shake up the classic summer barbecue with melty cheese, spicy pepperoni, perfectly blistered peppers, and all the fresh, personalized pizza you can eat.

Even better, the Ooni gives you the perfect excuse to invite over friends and family for impromptu summertime hangouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbwhK_0gMe5m1L00


Buy: Ooni Pizza Ovens Starting at $599.00

Why Ooni Pizza Ovens Are The Perfect Backyard Appliance

Picture this: fresh pizza dough, toppings as far as the eye can see, stuffed breads and calzones, and eager guests asking, “Where did you get that?”

With an Ooni luxury pizza oven in your backyard, we promise that guests will be “Oohing” and “Aahing” over your new appliance all summer long. The sleek carbon steel exterior looks phenomenal, but it also lets Ooni ovens handle the kind of high temperatures normally reserved for brick-oven pizzas. As a result, you can cook a 16-inch pizza to perfection in just one minute.

So while your neighbors are waiting for pizza delivery, you can cook a pizza for every guest at your party.

Even though we believe an Ooni pizza oven is a great addition to any backyard, we’ll be honest with you: these luxury pizza ovens aren’t for everyone. They’re not cheap, and they carry a price tag that definitely qualifies as an investment.

Still, if you’re ready to splurge and want to treat your friends and family to something extraordinary, then these pizza ovens let backyard chefs reach new culinary heights.

If you answer yes to one or more of the following questions, then an Ooni pizza oven should be your next big purchase:

  • Do you love to entertain guests? Ooni makes it easy to serve up pizza after pizza for a group. Simply put out bowls with fresh toppings and let your guests design their own personalized pizzas.
  • Are you an early adopter who loves collecting shiny new toys? Then a new Ooni pizza oven is sure to impress your friends and inspire envy in the next-door neighbors.
  • Do you love to nerd out on the latest culinary gadget, and experiment with new recipes? An Ooni pizza oven opens the door to new pizza toppings and flatbread recipes, fire and stone-baked varieties, and it gives everyone else in the family a break from burgers and hot dogs. They also have models that can cook chicken, steak and even seafood.

Ooni has models that can accommodate propane, charcoal and wood-fire cooking. Right now, we’re geeking out over two of Ooni’s famous pizza ovens, the Koda 16 and the Karu 16. Below, we’ll explain the benefits of both so you can pick the right one for fueling your backyard summer shenanigans.

The Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

Starting with the less expensive of the two, the Ooni Koda 16 is an easy-to-use gas-powered beauty that’s designed for easy control. Visually speaking, this oven is a looker. It’s got three folding legs to keep it upright, a sleek carbon steel body, and a compact frame to keep it out of the way.

The Ooni Koda 16 uses an L-shape design for intense and even heating. A heat dial control means you can adjust the temperature to your liking, and get those perfect, toasted crust bubbles every time.

As mentioned, the Koda 16 is gas-powered which means you can pull it right out of the box, plug in a propane tank and get cooking. The oven reaches a blistering 950°F (500°C) in just 20 minutes time. With such high heat, you can enjoy fresh, stone-baked pizzas with perfectly crispy crusts. Once it’s heated, the Koda 16 can cook 16-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds, meaning you can perfectly cook pizzas for every member of the family in just a few minutes. That means no more arguments about toppings.

We’re also delighted to share that it doesn’t end with pizza; the Koda 16 can also whip up flame-seared steaks, chicken, veggies, fish — you name it — thanks to its extra-large internal cooking surface. The Koda 16 really goes above and beyond its core pizza-making capabilities, so if you happen to be friends with someone who doesn’t like pizza, they won’t be left out of the fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZExZ_0gMe5m1L00


Buy: Ooni Koda 16 Oven Starting at $599.00

Meet the Karu 16 – the Ultimate Backyard Pizza Oven

Now, let’s talk about the Karu 16, the Koda’s cool, high-tech older brother. Feature-wise, expect a similar, sleek look with a carbon steel shell that can handle high temperatures of almost 1,000°F. But the Karu 16 also offers some key upgrades inside and out.

Inside, you’ve got better airflow, increased insulation and the ability to cook with wood, charcoal or gas (with the Karu 16 Gas Burner , an attachment that’s sold separately). You can also take five minutes off that prep time because the Karu 16 heats up its 17 inch internal cooking area to 950°F in just 15 minutes total, meaning more pizza at an even faster rate. However, you’ll actually find some of our favorite features on the outside.

With the Karu 16, Ooni added an oven door with ViewFlame technology so you can monitor your meal’s cooking progress safely from the outside. We also love the mounted digital thermometer that keeps you updated on the temperature in real-time. And just like the Koda 16, you can bake 16-inch pizzas to completion in just one minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndFFx_0gMe5m1L00


Buy: Ooni Karu 16 Oven $799.00

Are you beginning to see why Ooni has a cult following?

This appliance is designed to help you reimagine each and every family barbecue from here on out, letting you create delicious meals and memorable family moments. From family pizza-making competitions to DIY pizza parties, the Ooni’s best feature is bringing people together.

You’ve finally found something to edge out those pesky neighbors and make your house the place to be this summer. The Ooni Koda 16 goes for $599 and the Karu 16 sits at $799; both ovens come with a three-year warranty. In addition, buyers can also choose to make the purchase in four interest-free payments through Klarna when adding to your cart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j05Oa_0gMe5m1L00


Buy: Ooni Pizza Ovens Starting at $599.00

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

