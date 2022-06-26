ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Car accident in Brimfield leaves 3 dead, 1 survivor

By Aubree Carr
 3 days ago

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight, three teenagers have died in a car accident in Brimfield.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Rd. A 2006 Nissan Sentra veered of the road 40 feet into the wood line.

Four teenagers were in the car traveling southbound on East Brimfield Holland Road. One teenager survived the accident with serious injuries. This occupant was a 17-year-old Brookfield boy who had left the accident prior to Troopers’ arrival. He went to Harrington Hospital by his own means with serious injuries.

Three occupants were determined to be deceased on-scene. They were:

  1. A 19-year-old Holland man, believed to have been the operator
  2. An 18-year-old West Brookfield man; and
  3. A 17-year-old Oxford boy. (Name cannot be released because he is a juvenile.)

The Massachusetts State Police will not be releasing the names of the two adults at this time. State Police-Sturbridge, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County are investigating the crash such as why the vehicle went off the road.

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

