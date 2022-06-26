Chuck Todd: Supreme Court’s credibility has ‘never been more in question’ than at this moment
I didn't realize that Mr Todd was an expert on constitutional law? You see nowhere in the US Constitution doesn't say a woman can have an abortion I'd be glad to be wrong if somebody could prove it to me but you cant because it doesn't exist!!
Only to liberals that don't understand, or don't care about, the Constitution or the role of the Supreme Court. To everyone else, it is evident that we FINALLY have a majority of Justices actually doing their duty and upholding their oath. It's FAR and away the least questionable SCOTUS we have had in decades, probably in over a century.
omg, just because the Supreme Court is not run by liberals, they question their integrity. the justices have been thoroughly vetted and are the most admiral people in law! get over it libs! their appointments are lifetime appointments, no matter how hard you try to ruin them.
