15 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to keep their employees and the public safe.

The following is a list of the number of employees that tested positive in the departments:

2 – Sheriff’s Office

1 – Cameron Court at Law 2

1 – Elections

2 – Extension Office (one from the previous week)

1 – Justice of the Peace 5-1

4 – Juvenile Probation

3 – Public Health

1 – Purchasing

The county asks that constituents conduct business online through the county’s website, cameroncountytx.gov .

“I want to thank all County employees for doing your part in remaining safe both at home and at work,” said Judge Treviño.

You can report your at-home COVID-19 test results here , or contact the Public Health Helpline at (956) 247-3650.

