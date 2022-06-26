ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Brendan Walker, Dustin Allen Push Rox to Back-to-back Wins

By Brockton Rox
ngscsports.com
 3 days ago

Pittsfield, MA – The win streak for the Brockton Rox continues. The ball club got its eighth win of the season against the Pittsfield Suns in strong fashion, winning by a final score of 6-2. The pitching for Brockton is what shined once again. Brendan Walker (Stetson) had a solid start...

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Back-to-back champ! Gloucester man grabs another ‘Greasy Pole’ victory at the St. Peter’s Fiesta

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The return of the St. Peter’s Fiesta for the first time since 2019 was a flashback to brilliance on Sunday in Gloucester. The 2022 winner of the famed ‘Greasy Pole’ contest was Derek Hopkins, the same man who last grabbed the coveted flag at the end of that slick, 40-foot-long greased pole when the championship was last held three years ago.
Boston

Watch: Gloucester’s greasy pole contest looks as painful as ever

After a pandemic hiatus, some brave souls returned to tackle the North Shore's favorite slippery protuberance. There’s no denying that the world around us is in disarray and that things seem to be changing at lightning speed, typically not for the better. But there’s at least one thing you can count on: Once a year, a bunch of brave souls in Gloucester will try to cross a giant, greased-up pole before falling into the ocean.
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Harvard, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
Brockton, MA
Sports
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts drug investigation involving 100 Troopers and officers results in 33 arrests; officers seek remaining targets

A Massachusetts investigation spanning multiple months resulted in a list of suspects arrested on Tuesday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team — a narcotics task force known as CINRET for short — Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, along with various other MSP assets, including the Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, executed a warrant sweep targeting widespread street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton Select Board Announces Availability of Bardin Property

DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board honored Emergency Management Director Daniel Filiault for his 42 years of service during their meeting on Monday night. The former police chief has resigned from all appointed positions including the emergency management department and Traffic Commission so that he can retire and spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Filiault had continued to be an active volunteer in the town's operations since his retirement in 2004 after 11 years leading the Police Department.
DALTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedro Martinez#Brockton Rox#The Pittsfield Suns#K#Umass#Rbi#The Worcester Bravehearts#Hanover Insurance Park
MassLive.com

$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts Saturday

A Massachusetts lottery player won the $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Richdale, a convenience store in Gloucester. The jackpot on Saturday was worth an estimated $335 million. There was no winner and the jackpot increased to $346 million for the drawing Monday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
New England Today

10 Best Fried Clams in New England

Seafood expert Mike Urban has sampled fried clams at more New England shacks than he can count. Here are his picks for the best fried clams in New England. Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Always check for the latest information before making travel plans.
ESSEX, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Barrington Outfitters on Main Street in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Peter Drucker spent the spring semester of his senior year in college driving back and forth between Boston and the Berkshires, preparing to open a clothing store on Main Street. In May 1994, diploma in hand, he flung the doors of Barrington Outfitters open to the public, in what had been the Turner Hardware Store. Drucker started his business with the backing of his family, and was ultimately inspired by his father Bob—who in 1961, at the age of 19, opened the Canaan Army and Navy Store just south of town in Canaan, Conn. The elder Drucker went on to grow a 10- by 10-square-foot venture into a 5,000-square-foot operation over the years that eventually become Bob’s Clothing and Shoes. It was the kind of place his son calls “a ma and pa type store”—and the only place to shop locally (save for driving to the mall).
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

413 Biker Girls honor fallen riders with first annual ride out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 413 Bikers Girls hosted its first annual ride out at Geraldine’s Live Music Bar and Grill in Chicopee to honor fallen riders. “We are having a ride out for our fallen riders, meaning everyone who has fallen off, all the deceased people that we know,” said Sharon Valentin of 413 Biker Girls.
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy