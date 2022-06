CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in the Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barry Avenue, and Clark and Halsted streets, around 12 hours after Chicago's Pride Parade came through the neighborhood. Police said a woman and two men were standing outside when someone fired shots. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and remains in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. They are both in good condition. There were at least 40 evidence markers in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO