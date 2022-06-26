ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Teen With Hands Up Shot By Chicago Police Caught On Video

By Yolanda Baruch
 3 days ago
Surveillance footage captures a Chicago Police officer shooting a 13-year-old Black teenage boy while raising his hands in the air, according to the Independent. A dozen officers engaged in a foot pursuit of the unarmed seventh-grader, known as A.G., on May 18, when he was running away from a suspected stolen...

Truth_Logic_n_Sarcasm ☯️
2d ago

That's a tricky one, because weapons can be concealed, pulled, and fired at a seconds notice. Too quick to react correctly to everytime. If he did have a weapon and was pulling it, instead of putting his hands up, it would been the officer shot. Police have a tough and scary job, especially in our polarizing society. One false move, purposely or innocently, and you are fired, discredited, in prison for years to come, or dead.

Swmike79
2d ago

let me see stolen vehicle and then running away. I guess it could have all been avoided. one less carjacker off the streets. I feel a little better today.

Julie M
2d ago

such a good kid but a stolen vehicle. ya let social media print a a honor student. what a joke.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
