We Can’t Help Falling in Love With ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Net Worth! How Much Money He Makes

Life and Style Weekly
 22 days ago

Austin Butler started gaining traction in his career by landing guest roles in teen shows, such as Hannah Montana and Zoey 101 . However, the Hollywood hunk and Golden Globe Award nominee became a worldwide success after starring in the 2022 Elvis biopic movie . While his net worth stands at $4 million now, according to Celebrity Net Worth , Austin should see a larger paycheck from the Elvis box office.

How Much Money Did Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Movie Make?

In its June 2022 opening weekend, Elvis quickly reached box office success garnering over $30 million in domestic sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter . While Austin has not publicly addressed his projected paycheck for the biopic, the film ended up earning a total of $262.1 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo .

Multiple sites have listed Austin’s salary from the successful movie as $700,000.

“I’m so thankful for your support on this wild ride,” he captioned an Instagram video post that month.

What Movies and TV Shows Has Austin Butler Starred in?

Earlier in his acting career, Austin landed an uncredited role on the hit Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide . He played the role of Lionel Scranton from 2005 to 2007. After that, he guest starred in two episodes of Hannah Montana , one episode of iCarly , one episode of Zeke and Luther and two episodes of Jonas .

He then guest-starred in a minor role on Zoey 101 in 2007, later returning as a different character to replace Sean Flynn ’s Chase Matthews as Zoey’s new boyfriend, James Garrett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3679ka_0gMd2LUU00

From 2013 to 2014, Austin was cast in a main role as the heartbreaker Sebastian Kydd alongside AnnaSophia Robb in The Carrie Diaries .

Though the Anaheim, California, native gradually became a teen heartthrob from TV, he later became known for his role as Tex Watson in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood .

In 2023, Austin will return to the big screen in Dune: Part Two as well as the small screen in the miniseries Masters of the Air.

Does Austin Butler Play Any Instruments?

While he focused on his film career, Austin didn’t lose sight of other interests. He has reportedly mentioned that he taught himself how to play guitar at just 13 and piano at 16.

“Music has always been a part of my life but always a very private thing,” Butler told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022. “It was just my own form of therapy. I knew that the singing aspect of [the Elvis role] was going to be something I really wanted to give everything I had to.”

In preparation to play the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Austin told the outlet he “sang every day and would do [his] singing exercises first thing in the morning.”

“It is really like a muscle,” he added referring to his voice. “Through filming, I started noticing notes that I couldn’t hit in the beginning, suddenly, now I could hit those notes. I was widening my range.”

When he was still dating then-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens , Austin told PopSugar that she told him “[You’ve] got to play Elvis” before he got the call from director Baz Luhrmann .

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

