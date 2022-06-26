ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What legal protections could be next?

Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

Reaction to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion played out at protests and parades over the weekend, with critics of the decision now concerned about what other rights might be targeted next. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY.June 27, 2022.
