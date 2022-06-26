ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 26, 1975, Clela Rorex issued a marriage license to same-sex couple David...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
9News

Anderson wins GOP nomination for secretary of state

DENVER — Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson has won her party's nomination in the Colorado primary election on Tuesday. Anderson defeated Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell, according to results from The Associated Press. She will face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold, who has no primary challenger, in the general election on Nov. 8.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Live coverage of Colorado primary election 2022

Primary election candidates are competing in Colorado to earn their party’s nomination to appear on the general election ballot in November. For months, the candidates have made their pitch to voters. The primary election polls close today at 7 p.m. Candidates are running for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, congressional seats, state legislative seats […] The post Live coverage of Colorado primary election 2022 appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
FOX31 Denver

Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary for US House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District was between a sitting representative and a senator. The winner was Lauren Boebert. Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo. Boebert currently holds the congressional […]
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Geist
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Marriages#Marriage Licenses#Gay Rights#Racism
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Denver

Colorado seeing surge of outbound moves from the state this summer

(CBS4) – It is the height of the busy moving season and several large van lines tell us they’re seeing a surge of bookings for people moving out of Colorado. Could the state’s runaway popularity as a relocation destination be starting to wane? Housing prices no question are playing a role in these trends. Shantell Payne is preparing to leave the state, landing a nice sum with the sale of her Aurora townhome. Payne was born and raised in Denver, and most of her extended family is here. (credit: Shantell Payne) So she’s disappointed her hopes for buying a single family home – and building...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy