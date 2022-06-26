ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

This Netflix vampire anime based on a Nintendo classic has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% – why isn't it better known?

By Duncan Bell
T3
T3
 3 days ago

One thing you can say for sure about Netflix is that there's a hell of a lot to watch on it. Some is old, some is new, some is fire, some is dire. But there's certainly no shortage of choice. I occasionally find myself scrolling through what feels like about 200 pages of loosely targeted lists of content, in search of something good. That's not to say everything I scroll past is rubbish, more that sometimes too much choice is a bad thing, and makes it almost impossible to make a viewing decision.

Anyway, during one such epic scroll quest, I came across Castlevania. Why did I decide to watch it? I have no idea. Perhaps  the bold colours of its animation made it leap out, or I had some vestigial memory of playing the nightmarishly hard Nintendo console side-scrollers it's (very loosely) based on.

Thankfully, 4 series of well-drawn madness with decidedly louche voice acting later, I am extremely glad I did.

Netflix may not be the best streaming service , for me. I usually gravitate to Amazon Prime Video , but it does have an excellent anime selection. Castlevania, despite appearances, is not strictly speaking anime. It has a very British/European sensibility and a largely British voice cast, which includes such plummy legends as Bill Nighy and Jason Isaacs, as well as a guest appearance from America's Peter Stormare, no less, as a huge vampire boss type.

Seriously, how would you get the guy who stuffs Steve Buscemi into a bark chipper, the old rocker bloke from Love Actually and Lucius fucking Malfoy to voice your cartoon if it wasn’t seriously good?

What Castlevania does very successfully is take the largely incomprehensible lore of the long-running Japanese game series, put it into a cartoon that looks Japanese and has most of the tropes of adult, X-rated anime, but it's all bundled up in a very British irony capsule. The characters largely sound like they're from an extremely violent Radio 4 drama. It has no right to be brilliant, but somehow it is.

As someone who is only tangentially interested in weird cartoons, I fully expected Castlevania to be cheesy rubbish. It is not. Now I've seen it all, I'm left wondering why it's not better known outside of anime fan circles. Although, given the amount of kinky sex, extreme violence, dark humour and horrifying demons with faces full of teeth and eyes on their knees, perhaps I shouldn't be.

The plot of the Castlevania is summarised quite well in Wikipedia as follows: Count Dracula's wife has been burnt at the stake. Distraught at this, he intends to kill every human in the country of Wallachia, using an army of grotesque summoned demons. Standing against him are a monster hunter with the hilariously non-macho name of 'Trevor Belmont' – the Belmont family is big in Castlevania lore – aided by a magician with a comedy French accent, Sypha Belnades – no really – and Dracula's rebellious son Alucard, whose name, the more perceptive among you will note, is 'Dracula' backwards. Clever stuff, right?

Wiki's is a succinct summary, but it doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of how complicated and massive the Castlevania story becomes over its four seasons.

This is handled quite cleverly, as the first series is over in only four episodes, leaving you thirsty for more. Then series 2 fills in huge amounts of back story – often to the point where nothing happens to advance the plot for hours on end. Don't worry; it's still highly entertaining. Most importantly, this series introduces Theo James and Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Hector and Isaac, two rival 'forgemasters' able to summon demons or turn humans into them. Some of the most memorable scenes in Castlevania show the demon army of the conflicted Isaac making its horrifying way through Wallachia, leaving a trail of carnage and grotesque demon transformations in its wake.

With all of the story's cards now on the table, everything really kicks off from series 3. It's a riotous cavalcade of blood-letting, nudity, faux-profound musings, continent-wide warfare and, of course, a regular dosage of whip- and spell-based monster thrashings.

I had no idea what was going on much of the time, but I loved it.

The show has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes overall, with series 2 and 4 scoring a hard-to-argue-with 100% rating. The audience score is 89% which is very impressive for such a strange and violent series that is at times incomprehensible and at other times seems to be almost deliberately being boring.

Up next is a sequel of sorts, in which descendants of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades fight demons in revolutionary France. In the context of this loopy show, that makes perfect sense.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Peter Stormare
Person
Steve Buscemi
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Hunter#Japanese Anime#Amazon Prime Video#British
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

1932 - Yellowstone Prequel Series at Paramount+ Renamed to 1923

PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL TITLE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S NEW SERIES “1923”. Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story (Previously “1932”) will be Renamed “1923” to Encompass the End of World War I and the Start of Prohibition. Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
France
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
TODAY.com

55 of the scariest horror movies of all time

Maybe your Halloween plans include hosting a massive costume bash with plenty of witches brew for your guests. Or maybe you plan on chilling at home and enjoying a family-friendly Halloween movie with the kids. But if you're a thrill seeker, then there's no better time than now to watch...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sci-Fi Author Philip K. Dick Getting Biopic Treatment With ‘Only Apparently Real’ (Exclusive)

Philip K. Dick, the author whose works have been translated into popular movies such as Blade Runner and Total Recall, as well as the series The Man in the High Castle, is getting the biopic treatment. Jon Shestack is producing Only Apparently Real, based in part on a biography written by Paul Williams, the one-time literary executor of Dick’s estate and friend of the author. Michael Richter, a former lawyer-turned-scribe, wrote the script and is also producing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner' Star Rutger Hauer Took Exception to His Character Roy Batty Being Labeled a Villain'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Video Game Restored...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan-Edit Has Deadpool Save The Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

By now Marvel fans everywhere know just how horrific things get for the Marvel Illuminati group of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the Illuminati collide with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), they find that even with all their vaunted power, they cannot stand against Scarlet Witch's powers. It wasn't just the fact that Scarlet Witch nearly eradicates the Illuminati that shocked Marvel fans – it's the horrific ways in which Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Haley Atwell) and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) were dispatched that has scarred Marvel fans forever.
COMICS
T3

T3

196
Followers
593
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy