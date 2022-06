CLEVELAND, Ohio- Women in greater Cleveland will rally on Tue, June 28, 2022 outside of the Cuyahoga County Administration building in downtown Cleveland beginning at 4:45pm as we continue our protests over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Activists want county council members to speak out for women of greater Cleveland as we fight for our lives and for reproductive rights in Ohio. The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade relegated authority over abortion to the state legislatures in the country, and women are in trouble in Ohio relative to its largely male and predominantly Republican state legislature. CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE FOR THIS EVENT This event will go forward with or without a county council meeting.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO