Have you ever wanted to be a part of a group where the mission is to improve the lives of people in your area? To help other seniors in your state?. The Missouri SilverHaired Legislature (SHL) is modeled after the Missouri General Assembly. As with the General Assembly there are two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives and the Senate. The SHL is supported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging (MA4). Each of the 10 Area Agencies on Aging in Missouri hold formal elections at local Senior Centers to elect their SHL legislators, which consist of 3 Senators and 12 Representatives.

