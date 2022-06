The Philadelphia Eagles are confident after adding receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason. "We all feel like we're on an all-star team, so we feel great," running back Miles Sanders told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. "We feel unstoppable; I'm not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we've gotta see. It's gonna come down to camp, taking it day-by-day, putting everything together."

