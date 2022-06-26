ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning look to force Game 7, Avs’ Andre Burakovsky possible to play

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning have been on a mission this season to become the first team in the modern salary cap era to win three Cups in a row. They’ll also be the first team to do so since New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-1983. In...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
UPI News

Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration

June 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche dented the Stanley Cup almost immediately after they claimed the NHL's storied championship trophy with a Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The trophy sustained the damage amid the Avalanche's on-ice celebration Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. "I don't...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat. After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Al Macinnis
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Paul Coffey
Person
Brian Leetch
Axios Denver

A recap of the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win, in 9 photos

The celebration of a Stanley Cup victory is unlike any other in sports.What to know: The Colorado Avalanche — and its fans back in Denver — went bonkers after the team hoisted the Cup on Sunday for the first time in 21 years. Here's a recap of how Game 6 unfolded on the ice: The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon fires a one-timer past Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Photo: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save in Game 6. He gave up an early goal after a bad...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade set for Thursday in Denver

Players, coaches, staff to be lauded by fans, mayor with rally at Civic Center Park. The celebration is on. Officially. The city of Denver announced that it will celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, the Colorado Avalanche, on Thursday with a parade downtown and a fan rally at Civic Center Park.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cups#The Detroit Red Wings
Yardbarker

Lightning’s 3 Biggest Needs to Address This Offseason

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final marked a changing of the guard in the NHL. While the Colorado Avalanche had the franchise-altering win, hoisting the Cup for the first time since 2001, the loss marked a shift for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opposite direction. The Avalanche did...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners throw punches in bench-clearing brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners played a spirited series over the weekend, and the two teams got into a bench-clearing brawl when tempers boiled over on Sunday. Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Jesse Winker with a fastball to lead off the top of the 2nd inning. The pitch drilled Winker in the backside and appeared intentional. Winker was not happy and began walking toward the Los Angeles dugout. That’s when things got out of hand.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning denied three-peat by Colorado Avalanche but adamant 'it's not the end of our run'

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning fell short of the first Stanley Cup three-peat since 1983 -- but they don't believe their dynasty has crumbled. "Who said we're done?" Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said after his team's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. "This core is here. We've battled. We've been through everything you can think of and, for the most part, we've found a way to come out on top."
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright Moves Closer To Milestone With Latest Win

The St. Louis Cardinals have been hit hard with pitching injuries, with the latest casualty being Jack Flaherty, who is back on the injured list with a shoulder strain. But in the wake of all the struggles, the Cardinals are lucky to have a certain guy they can always count on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

Here is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn't...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy