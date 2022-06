Wausau, Wis – The Chinooks winning streak was snapped on Monday falling to the Wausau Woodchucks 7-6 on a walk-off single to center field. The Chinooks (14-15) continued their hot streak at the plate when they took a 2-0 lead in the second inning over the Woodchucks (14-15) when Marcus Cline brought in the first run off a double to right field. The Chinooks second run of the inning was brought in by the Chinooks base running on a ground ball to second base.

