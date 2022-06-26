ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says Super Bowl 45 loss keeping Hines Ward out of HOF

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave an insightful and thought-provoking interview on The Pivot Podcast. We’ve talked about it at great length. But The Pivot actually put out a little bonus coverage of the interview where Tomlin talked about Super Bowl 45 and how that loss hurt the legacy of players like Hines Ward.

When I got home, when I got here, man,” Tomlin said. “Crazy, because you realize what’s lost. It’s more than a game, man. We talking about lifetime scholarships for people. We talking about gold jackets, we’re talking about a lot.”

Tomlin specifically pointed out Ward, a Steelers legend, and his absence from the Hall of Fame.

“No question, it did,” Tomlin said. “We win that game, Hines is in the Hall of Fame, right now.”

Ward is one of only 14 receivers to catch 1,000 or more passes in his career. Ward is the Steelers career leader in every major statistical category at the position.

Ward finished the Super Bowl with seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Mike Wallace was actually the leading receiver in the game but I get Tomlin’s point and how the win in the Super Bowl would have helped cement his legacy in a very crowded group of great wide receivers.

