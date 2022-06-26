Catholic Church leaders praise Supreme Court's ruling as protests continue

Catholic leaders in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia talked about Roe V. Wade during Mass on Sunday, praising the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the federal right to an abortion.

Inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Father Dennis Gill spoke about what he called the "right to life."

"It reminds us that there's a lot of post-Roe work that we need to do, and that's in many areas: providing for the unborn, providing for mothers, providing for the care of all people," said Gill, the director of the basilica.

His comments are in line with what Archbishop Nelson Perez said immediately following the ruling. He said in a statement, "As Catholics, we believe that life is God's most precious gift and that we share a responsibility to uphold its beauty and sanctity from conception to natural death."

After the Supreme Court's highly anticipated ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, many Pennsylvanians will look to the candidates up for election in November.

Still, many people in Philadelphia have spent the weekend protesting the decision at rallies from Independence Hall to City Hall.

Protesters chanted phrases like "hands off my body," while marching through the streets Saturday night.

"It's just kind of sad how you don't have time to process anything, just go right back to work after the protest is over. There's not really much room to grieve," said Deanna Negron from West Philadelphia.

"It's almost unthinkable. I'm happy that my mother and grandmother aren't around to see this happen because they would be horrified," said Jennie Nemroff from Wynnewood.

Churchgoers say leaders called these protests "disappointing" during Mass.

"Surprising and disappointing that the reaction of the people throughout the country. Obviously, as a catholic, we believe that abortion is not right," said John Fasti from Warrington.

The Supreme Court's decision does leave abortion access in the hands of the states.

In Pennsylvania, abortions are still legal. However, whether that remains the case will have a lot to do with the upcoming election.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democrat running for Pennsylvania governor, has said he will veto any bill restricting abortion access.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano has said he will make abortions illegal with no exceptions.