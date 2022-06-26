ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Catholic Church leaders praise Supreme Court's ruling as protests continue

By Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5EJu_0gMcbZkj00

Catholic leaders in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia talked about Roe V. Wade during Mass on Sunday, praising the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the federal right to an abortion.

Inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Father Dennis Gill spoke about what he called the "right to life."

"It reminds us that there's a lot of post-Roe work that we need to do, and that's in many areas: providing for the unborn, providing for mothers, providing for the care of all people," said Gill, the director of the basilica.

His comments are in line with what Archbishop Nelson Perez said immediately following the ruling. He said in a statement, "As Catholics, we believe that life is God's most precious gift and that we share a responsibility to uphold its beauty and sanctity from conception to natural death."

SEE ALSO: How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?

After the Supreme Court's highly anticipated ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, many Pennsylvanians will look to the candidates up for election in November.

Still, many people in Philadelphia have spent the weekend protesting the decision at rallies from Independence Hall to City Hall.

Protesters chanted phrases like "hands off my body," while marching through the streets Saturday night.

"It's just kind of sad how you don't have time to process anything, just go right back to work after the protest is over. There's not really much room to grieve," said Deanna Negron from West Philadelphia.

"It's almost unthinkable. I'm happy that my mother and grandmother aren't around to see this happen because they would be horrified," said Jennie Nemroff from Wynnewood.

Churchgoers say leaders called these protests "disappointing" during Mass.

"Surprising and disappointing that the reaction of the people throughout the country. Obviously, as a catholic, we believe that abortion is not right," said John Fasti from Warrington.

SEE ALSO: How does overturning Roe affect IVF? Fertility experts sound alarm over Supreme Court decision

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega explains how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe could affect other civil rights issues, like marriage between same-sex couples and in vitro fertilization.

The Supreme Court's decision does leave abortion access in the hands of the states.

In Pennsylvania, abortions are still legal. However, whether that remains the case will have a lot to do with the upcoming election.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democrat running for Pennsylvania governor, has said he will veto any bill restricting abortion access.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano has said he will make abortions illegal with no exceptions.

SEE ALSO: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Demonstrators in Reading speak out against Supreme Court ruling on abortion

READING, Pa. – On the corner of Fifth and Penn streets in Reading, people held up signs and spoke out against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Saturday afternoon. A woman, who did not want to use her name and who said she had an abortion, said she is afraid of what the ruling means for her daughters, granddaughters and people in urban districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Warrington Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wynnewood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
YourErie

PA Senate Race: Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Toomey Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecilia Vega
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Roe V Wade#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Catholics#Pennsylvanians
MyChesCo

Two Attorneys Charged with Legal Fee Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Scott E. Diamond, 62, of Philadelphia, PA, and Jesse M. Cohen, 42, of Los Angeles, CA, were charged together on Friday by Information with one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Diamond was an attorney who was a partner in a Philadelphia law firm, and Cohen was an associate in the same law firm. The firm specialized in complex commercial litigation, representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters, and representing insurance companies in insurance subrogation matters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Properly disposing of American flags

Plastic bags full of damaged and distressed American flags were burned in a dignified manner during a flag-retirement ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the American Legion Charles P. McMenamy Post, 8041 Frankford Ave. McMenamy and William D. Oxley Post 133, 4637 Decatur St. (at Torresdale Avenue), teamed up for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

Philadelphia’s Revolutionary War history is a mess: Theater Unspeakable and The American Revolution performance piece at Christ Church Neighborhood House, has an answer to that

Genuine liberty is at a real, raw deficit when it comes to the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe V Wade and women’s abortion rights (to say nothing of SCOTUS’ promise of coming for gay and contraceptive rights next). Certainly, Black and Brown America live daily with their just civil rights in question.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyChesCo

Senator Santarsiero Secures $1 Million for Doylestown Rec Center

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) recently announced $1 million in state funds he has secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center. “I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request to dedicate RACP funds for the...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy