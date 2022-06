The surprise plunge into cold water makes you gasp — and now you have one minute to live. You’re a fit, strong, swimmer enjoying a Fourth of July outing on a Colorado lake when you accidentally fall off the boat. You had a life vest on board, but you thought that as a grownup you didn’t need to wear it whenever you are on the water. Now as you fall, you reach for the life jacket but can’t put it on before you hit the waves. You gasp – everyone inhales when they hit cold water unexpectedly. Momentum forces your head under the surface. Less than a cup of water fills your lungs. And just that fast, you’re dying.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO