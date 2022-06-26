ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Zac Taylor shares what sets Joe Burrow apart from other QBs

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quite a bit that separates him from other passers in the NFL.

While it’s a list that could stretch on for a while, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says there’s one thing that really creates the gap.

And from the sounds of it, it’s just Burrow being Burrow.

“He’s always very prepared. So he walks in that day and he’s seeing probably what you’re about to watch. The new stuff you’re going to give him, it usually makes pretty good sense to him. He doesn’t hesitate to ask questions,” Taylor said on the “Hear That Podcast Growlin'” show with Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison. “I think what great quarterbacks do is they make those around them better. They get the full potential out of everyone else.”

Taylor says this effort and openness while striving for personal improvement is something — even if nothing is actually said — that rubs off on other players in locker rooms and helps improve the team as a whole.

And it’s hard to just wave this off as coachspeak from Taylor, who was a college quarterback and has taught the position since entering the league in 2012 while going to multiple Super Bowls.

That candid Burrow personality and his doing things like running extra sprints after voluntary practices that endear him to fans also happens to have a major impact on the field itself.

