Restaurants

Moe's Southwest Grill: Free kids meal with entrée purchase on Sunday, June 26

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Moe's Southwest Grill® is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

