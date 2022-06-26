Moe's Southwest Grill: Free kids meal with entrée purchase on Sunday, June 26

Who says popsicles are just for kids? This summer, Costco is selling a variety of frozen cocktails that are sure to be a hit at your Fourth of July barbecue and beyond. Depending on which brands your Costco carries (and if you live in a state where Costco can sell alcohol), you should be able to pick up Cooloo, Daily's Poptails, or Claffey's Frozen Cocktails at your local store. Costco used to carry its own Kirkland Signature brand of cocktail pops, but it's unclear if they are available this year. For now, these are the brands you can look for:

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO