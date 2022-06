Spoilers ahead for So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 through June 29. So You Think You Can Dance finally returned back in May after more than two years off, but it wasn’t exactly the same show in Season 17 that fans last saw in September of 2019. Although host Cat Deeley was back, judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic Sandoval were replaced by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, JoJo Siwa, and Matthew Morrison before Morrison himself was replaced by Leah Remini. The change in judges might not be the shift that packs the most punch, however, as seems clear by this point in Season 17. The biggest possible game-changer for choosing “America’s Favorite Dancer” this time around? The audience vote.

