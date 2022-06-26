MLB fans loved Bryce Harper's classy reaction after being hit by a pitch that broke his thumb

Philadelphia Phillies fans are in a dark place this morning and it all has to do with Bryce Harper and a devastating injury he suffered last night in the Phillies’ win over the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

In the top of the fourth inning Harper was hit in the thumb by a 97 mph fastball thrown by Padres pitcher Blake Snell. He was in immediate pain and was quickly diagnosed with a fractured thumb.

Harper, who will be out indefinitely, was emotional after suffering the injury but quickly settled down a bit and could be seen telling Snell that it was OK.

Harper said this after the game:

“It wasn’t heated at all,” Harper said. “It was just the moment and a crappy situation. I’ve been playing against Blake since we were 10, 11 years old, so I know there was no ill will behind that at all. The inside pitch is part of the game. He is a great player and a great human being as well. I wish him the best, and I told him to keep throwing that inside fastball because it sets that slider really good.”

Fans were impressed with his classy reaction.