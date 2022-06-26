BU Athletics Shining in Sending Players to Pros

Baylor is only school in nation to have multiple NFL, NBA and WNBA draft picks in 2022

The Baylor Bears athletics department has plenty to be smiling about lately, especially when it comes to sending their student-athletes to the professional level.

With all three major professional sports drafts now complete, the Baylor Bears sent a total of 11 student-athletes to the pros in 2022: three in the WNBA Draft in early April, six in the NFL Draft in late April and two in the NBA Draft in late June.

WNBA Draft

The Baylor women's basketball program has been elite for many years, dating back to when coach Kim Mulkey first took the Lady Bears to the pinnacle of the national championship and a perfect record back in 2012.

Ten years later and with new coach Nicki Collen at the helm, the Lady Bears continue to thrive -- while also sending their players to the next level -- on a routine basis.

The 2022 WNBA Draft concluded with three former Baylor players selected: forward NaLyssa Smith (No. 2 overall by the Indiana Fever), center Queen Egbo (No. 10 overall by the Fever) and guard Jordan Lewis (No. 24 overall by the Connecticut Sun).

NFL Draft

The Baylor football team also continues to shine, dating back to the Big 12 Championship days under coach Art Briles in 2013 and 2014.

Fast forward eight years and the Bears are still making noise on the gridiron, now under the direction of coach Dave Aranda, who helped lead the green and gold football team to another Big 12 title in 2021.

Baylor led all Texas schools with six former Bears selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including safety Jalen Pitre (No. 37 overall, second round by the Houston Texans), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (No. 50 overall, second round by the New England Patriots), safety J.T. Woods (No. 79 overall, third round by the Los Angeles Chargers), linebacker Terrel Bernard (No. 89 overall, third round by the Buffalo Bills), running back Trestan Ebner (sixth round by the Chicago Bears) and cornerback Kalon Barnes (seventh round by the Carolina Panthers, where he will be reunited with coach Matt Rhule).

NBA Draft

When coach Scott Drew took over a dilapidated Baylor men's basketball program back in 2003, a majority of people around the nation thought he was crazy when he talked about wanting to take the Bears not only out of the cellar but all the way to a national title.

It may have taken 18 years to accomplish that goal, as the Bears won a national championship in 2021, but the fact remains that coach Drew saw potential in this team way back in the early 2000s when he first took the helm.

Drew has seen 11 players drafted to the NBA since he was named head coach of the men's basketball team, with two being selected this year : forwards Jeremy Sochan (No. 9 overall by the San Antonio Spurs) and Kendall Brown (No. 48 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves; he was traded to the Indiana Pacers shortly thereafter).

