Jacksonville, FL

Nailed it! Watch Mike Prangley throw out first pitch at Jumbo Shrimp game

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Coast News meteorologist and First Coast...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Timoti’s Seafood Shak is a locally owned restaurant that started in Downtown Fernandina Beach 10 years ago. With hard work and great employees they were able to expand to Nocatee. Timoti’s offers wild caught seafood, daily specials, and a full bar. The menu is full of great options like shrimp and fish baskets but some of the neighborhood favorites are the lobster rolls, poke bowl, and Mahi tacos. We visited their popular Nocatee location and the neighborhood has been very supportive of the new addition! You can now enjoy Timoti’s late night on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until midnight with their new summer extended hours!
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the FOURTH time in a row — Team Buck Rogers has found itself as the winner of Jacksonville’s best fishing charter!. Capt. Chad has spent over 23 years in law enforcement and is a lieutenant at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He offers a first responder/military discount.
