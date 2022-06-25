ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

NewsCenter

newscentermaine.art
 3 days ago

Nine Inch Nails Day For Night. An...

newscentermaine.art

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Yorke
Ultimate Classic Rock

Breaking Down Tommy Clufetos’ Massive Classic Rock Resume

Motley Crue fans might have been disappointed when Tommy Lee announced on the first night of the Stadium Tour that he had broken four ribs and would be playing only a few songs per night before handing off the sticks to veteran fill-in drummer Tommy Clufetos. But those fans could rest assured they were in the best possible hands, as Clufetos has worked with some of the biggest and best names in rock and metal over the past 20 years, including Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne Gives Adele Ballad ‘Hello’ an Alternative Twist on Spotify Single

Click here to read the full article. Turns out Avril Lavigne is an Adele stan, too. On Thursday, the pop-punk legend released a Spotify Singles cover of Adele’s soulful ballad “Hello,” giving it a slight alt-rock twist thanks to her signature angsty vocals. “I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Lavigne said in a statement. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”   The acoustic rendition finds Lavigne performing her album’s title track accompanied by just...
MUSIC
SFGate

‘Retaliators’ Horror, Featuring Mötley Crue and Papa Roach, Sets Worldwide Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror-thriller “The Retaliators,” which features music from Mötley Crue and Papa Roach, has sold into CineLife and Trafalgar Releasing for North America. The Better Noise Films-produced movie will be released in the U.S. and Canada by CineLife Entertainment, and via Trafalgar Releasing for the rest of the world. A worldwide theatrical release is planned for Sept. 14.
MOVIES
Noisecreep

10 Massive Rock + Metal Hits That Feature Outside Songwriters

Did you know some of the biggest hits in rock and metal featured outside songwriters?. Way back in the formative years of rock 'n' roll, when Elvis, Chuck Berry and Little Richard were ripping up the rulebook and laying down the foundations of modern popular music, professional song-writers provided many of the hits for the stars. Even Berry, a prolific writer himself, made use of the rich back-catalogue of material by blues and country artists. Presley, of course, could pick and choose from the top composers of the day. In the late '50s and early '60s, both Motown and Stax employed crack in-house writing teams, and the famous Brill Building churned out songs by the hundreds.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Inch Nails#Reptile#Newscenter
Rolling Stone

Pour Some Shadow on Me: Def Leppard Unveil Rockstar-Worthy Makeup Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Def Leppard’s look is almost as iconic as their music. Now, the band is giving fans some tools to nail that rockstar style in the form of a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty. Delivering 19 pieces, the limited-edition Def Leppard x Rock and Roll Beauty collection includes a full range of beauty products — all boasting logos and design work inspired by the legendary metal band. Standout products include...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Loudwire

Three ’90s Alt-Rock Bands Unite to Cover ’80s Supergroup Traveling Wilburys

One of the more fun package tours of 2022 for '90s alt-rock fans has Barenaked Ladies hitting the road with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. And if getting all three bands on one bill isn't quite enough, imagine getting all three bands on one song. That's been happening, as Barenaked Ladies recently closed out their set forming a giant supergroup to cover one of the '80s most iconic supergroups.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy