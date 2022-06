NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man who was traveling on a Greyhound bus to be with his family did not make it home alive. His girlfriend said they had an on-and-off relationship but that he recently told her he didn’t want to miss any more of his daughter’s life. He booked a trip home to be with them, but he never made it off the bus.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO