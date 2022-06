NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces a murder charge after she allegedly attacked another teen in a parking lot this week. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Monday, June 20, the suspect, Isabelle Jocson, and the victim, Malia Powell, reportedly got into an argument inside the Walmart at 3458 Dickerson Pike at around 10 p.m. The two reportedly continued their disagreement in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO