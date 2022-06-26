Why Lori Harvey is in a “really good space” this summer

He's one of the most successful, recognized producers in the industry and we are about to receive an even more intimate look into the life and career of Scott Storch. It would take too much time to list all of Storch's accolades, but his contributions to Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, and beyond have changed the course of dozens of careers. His unmatched hitlist includes productions for Beyoncé, Lil Kim, 50 Cent, Nas, Jadakiss, The Game, Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Fergie, Ginuwine, Kurupt, Tyga, Twista, Mos Def, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Ja Rule, Chris Brown, Maluma, Fat Joe, Russ, and many more.
Comments / 0