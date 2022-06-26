ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lori Harvey is in a “really good space” this summer

Cover picture for the articleLori Harvey looking forward to a Hot Girl Summer, as she moves on after breaking up with Michael B. Jordan. “I’m in a really, really good space,” the model told E! News on June 23, not to mention the split. “Like,...

