A small private jet overran the runway at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport while landing from the south at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, leading to an airport closure. Three passengers and two crew members were aboard the HondaJet, which did not sustain any visible damage, and no injuries were reported, according to a Pitkin County press release. The airport reopened at 5:25 Sunday evening, and the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

1 DAY AGO