(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clarified its stance on abortion following Friday’s Roe v. Wade decision. On the Church’s webpage, LDS leaders say the faith’s stance on abortion remains unchanged, allowing the procedure if the mother’s health is at risk, the fetus has severe defects or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. Leaders reaffirm their position opposing elective abortion and ask members “to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO