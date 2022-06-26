ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiGWf_0gMcCan500
Rwanda Commonwealth Summit Britain's Prince Charles looks on during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, at the Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda Friday, June 24, 2022. Leaders of Commonwealth nations were meeting in Rwanda's capital Friday to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dan Kitwood, Pool Photo via AP) (Dan Kitwood)

LONDON — (AP) — Prince Charles' office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.

The Sunday Times said the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

The newspaper said the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. It did not allege that anything illegal was done.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, said in a statement that the donations “were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

The prince’s charitable fund told the newspaper it had verified “that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty … and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance.”

Qatar’s government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Qatar’s prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich state’s sovereign wealth fund, which has major property investments around the world, including London’s Shard skyscraper, Heathrow Airport and Harrods department store.

London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Royals step in for the Queen: Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne host Holyroodhouse garden party – but Her Majesty stays away despite being in residence

Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne hosted guests at a garden party this afternoon while the Queen appeared not to attend. The royal family is on a trip to Scotland to mark the annual Holyrood Week, which takes place between the end of June and beginning of July.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Royal Mail managers vote to strike in jobs dispute

Royal Mail managers belonging to the union Unite have voted to strike in a dispute over jobs. Members in Great Britain backed walkouts by 86% and by 89% in Northern Ireland, with the union saying Royal Mail plans to cut 542 frontline delivery managers’ jobs alongside a redeployment programme to introduce worsening terms and conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
WWD

Unilever Strikes New Distribution Deal for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel

Click here to read the full article. LONDON ⁠— Unilever, parent of brands ranging from Dove and Pond’s to Magnum and Hellmann’s, said Wednesday it has reached a new distribution arrangement in Israel for Ben & Jerry’s, a year after the brand pulled out of the region. Unilever, which notched 52.4 billion euros in revenue last year, and is the second largest company in WWD Beauty, Inc.’s annual Top 100 ranking, said Wednesday the new deal “will ensure the ice cream stays available to all consumers.” More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy