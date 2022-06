Questions turned into consternation when a mysterious stranger tried to buy every square inch of public land in Cameron Parish in 1883. The news of the offer first appeared in the Lake Charles Commercial in May, in a report that “a gentleman from Cameron Parish … went to Baton Rouge [to buy] some State lands, and was informed … that an application had already been made [for] all of the State lands in that parish.”

