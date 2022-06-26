Woman, 36, found in Ilford street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who suffered an “horrific” assault died.

Police were called to a seriously injured woman in Ilford in the London borough of Redbridge at 2.44am on Sunday.

The 36 year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and died later in the morning.

Officers said the victim was attacked walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station at the time of the fatal attack.

She was yet to be formally identified but her family have been contacted. No arrests had been made.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Our investigation remains in the critical early stages and is now being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

“The woman had been subjected to a horrific assault and sadly passed away as a result of her injuries.

“Urgent enquiries have been under way since the very early hours of Sunday morning to identify the woman.

“At this time formal identification is yet to take place but the woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Teams of dedicated officers are working at pace to establish what happened and identify the person responsible.

“This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV.”

Police cordoned off a large stretch of Cranbrook Road, diverting traffic down a side road.

A man living nearby said he “worries” for other local women. Subhash, 60, who lives just off Cranbrook Road, said this was the first serious incident that had occurred in the area in the 15 years he had lived there.

“It worries me a little bit that something like that is happening on my doorstep,” he said, adding: “It’s not just my daughter, it’s other daughters, other girls, other women in the area.

“It’s quite a serious matter, how safe are you in your own area?”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North Command, is leading the investigation.

He said officers needed to speak with every possible witness and anyone with information on the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2am and 3am Sunday morning to get in touch, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the wider Ilford area overnight.”

Anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses, are asked to call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.