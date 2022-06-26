ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman, 36, found in Ilford street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfzVv_0gMc5F5a00

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who suffered an “horrific” assault died.

Police were called to a seriously injured woman in Ilford in the London borough of Redbridge at 2.44am on Sunday.

The 36 year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and died later in the morning.

Officers said the victim was attacked walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station at the time of the fatal attack.

She was yet to be formally identified but her family have been contacted. No arrests had been made.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Our investigation remains in the critical early stages and is now being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

“The woman had been subjected to a horrific assault and sadly passed away as a result of her injuries.

“Urgent enquiries have been under way since the very early hours of Sunday morning to identify the woman.

“At this time formal identification is yet to take place but the woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Teams of dedicated officers are working at pace to establish what happened and identify the person responsible.

“This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV.”

Police cordoned off a large stretch of Cranbrook Road, diverting traffic down a side road.

A man living nearby said he “worries” for other local women. Subhash, 60, who lives just off Cranbrook Road, said this was the first serious incident that had occurred in the area in the 15 years he had lived there.

“It worries me a little bit that something like that is happening on my doorstep,” he said, adding: “It’s not just my daughter, it’s other daughters, other girls, other women in the area.

“It’s quite a serious matter, how safe are you in your own area?”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North Command, is leading the investigation.

He said officers needed to speak with every possible witness and anyone with information on the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2am and 3am Sunday morning to get in touch, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage.

“We also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the wider Ilford area overnight.”

Anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses, are asked to call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Comments / 12

Related
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ilford#Head Injuries#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Gants Hill Station#Cctv#Cranbrook
Fox News

Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy found a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially believed to have been from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy found Juelz Gonzalez, 2, did not shoot herself as the bullet came from a distance and not close range, Fox 29 of San Antonio reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy