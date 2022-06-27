ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office – Update

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
MONDAY UPDATE : With the actuals now counted, Paramount / Skydance ’s Top Gun: Maverick has soared to $1.007B global through Sunday. That includes $520.8M domestically and $486.1M from 65 international markets for the Tom Cruise -starrer.

The international box office weekend came in higher than estimated on Sunday (see below) with $45.7M ; and newcomer Korea is showing staying power with $14.2M through Monday — today’s addition in that market is not included in the offshore total above.

Commenting today, Paramount Pictures President and CEO, Brian Robbins, said, “It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates a true event film, and we have been absolutely blown away by the global response to Top Gun: Maverick . Thank you to the incomparable Tom Cruise, our visionary filmmakers and talented cast, and our amazing marketing and distribution teams, for delivering an absolutely perfect movie and theatrical experience for audiences around the world.”

And, said director Joseph Kosinski , “This milestone is a testament to five years of collaboration with our incredible cast and crew, including the men and women of the US Navy. The enthusiasm from fans around the world has shown us there is no replacement for watching a movie in a packed theater. When I was 12, I sat in awe watching Top Gun , a film that defined the theatrical experience for me. To be part of something that is shaping moviegoing for a new generation of fans is the greatest achievement of all.”

As we’ve continued to note, this Cruise-a-palooza is the first time this stalwart champion of the theatrical experience has hit such heights across a 40-year career.

Cruise himself just tweeted his appreciation:

See below for details on the weekend.

PREVIOUS, SUNDAY 8:22AM PT: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has raced past the $1B mark worldwide, becoming only the second movie of the pandemic era to reach such rarefied air — and Tom Cruise’s first time to the milestone in a career that has spanned 40 years. It took just 31 days for the aviators to get to $1B with the total through Sunday at an estimated $1.006B worldwide, including domestic’s estimated $521.7M and $484.7M from the international box office.

Cruise’s flying ace had already raced across $900M last Monday, and a few days prior had topped $800M to become Cruise’s biggest movie ever globally .

The overseas holds on this 36-years-later sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski have been nothing short of stellar. Last weekend was off just 21%, and the current frame, at $44.5M in 65 markets, is down only 26% — simply phenomenal.

TGM ’s performance is a testament to the work that Paramount’s distribution and marketing teams put behind it, while Cruise himself deserves massive credit. The indefatigable star traveled to San Diego, Mexico City, Japan, Cannes, London and Seoul to promote the movie. After his Korea trip, he even made a pit-stop at the CineEurope convention in Barcelona this past Wednesday (en route from Seoul to the set of the next Mission: Impossible ), thanking exhibition personally for its efforts.

What’s even more impressive about the movie that puts Cruise back in the cockpit where he first catapulted to global action stardom, is that it is reaching these hypersonic heights without China or Russia in the mix. And, it is pulling in “older” audiences as well as the younger folk who weren’t even around for the first movie.

To recap, at release in late May, Maverick lit the fires with Cruise’s biggest overseas and domestic debuts; and the following weekend was not devoured by the start of Jurassic World Dominion , proving there is room in the marketplace for more than one major tentpole — which is great news for everyone after the past couple of years of uncertainty.

In notable performances this weekend, Korea opened at No. 1 grossing $12.9M at 478 locations. In holdovers, TGM is still ranked at No. 1 in Japan — for the fifth weekend in a row — and down just 15% for a $51.1M running cume. The UK came in behind Warner Bros’ Elvis , down 18% from last week for a total to date of $78.7M. Australia dipped 24%, landing No. 2 behind Elvis for a $45.5M cume to date. In France , the total so far is $38.8M. Germany ‘s total to date is $23.4M.

Taiwan ’s 5th weekend dipped 20% at No. 1 for a local cume of $16.3M.
Brazil ranked TGM at No. 1, for $17.9M to date.

Other markets with double-digit cumes include Mexico ($12.8M), Saudi Arabia ($12.6M) and Hong Kong ($10.8M).

Angel Jade Austin
3d ago

Top Gun Maverick the movie is made for those that are into flying the military those that are action movie fans.This movie like the first is an action film.Very glad to see and hear it's doing really good.Most all if Tom Cruise films are good he's an excellent actor . whim has made great movies in his career .Happy BirthdayMr.Cruise looking wonderful at 60;..You risk your life for your audience it paying off big time Bravo !!!

