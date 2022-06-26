ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

OBITUARY: Joseph J. Castronovo, Sr., 80

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, MA — Joseph J. Castronovo, Sr., "Joe", age 80, of Tewksbury, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 with the love of his life, Christine, by his side. Joe was born on January 12, 1942, in Boston,...

wilmingtonapple.com

Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Lawrence Frederick Howe, 69

WILMINGTON, MA — Lawrence Frederick Howe, age 69, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, on June 26th, 2022, after an extended illness. Lawrence was born on, June 22, 1953, to the late Chester, and Martha (Field) Howe, an employee of H.P. Hood and a homemaker, both lifelong residents of Wilmington, Massachusetts. From a young age, Lawrence, more lovingly known as Larry, cherished education, and learning. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1971, and then proudly moved to Baltimore, Maryland to attend Johns Hopkins University where he obtained his baccalaureate degree. Following his graduation, he worked for Baltimore Public Schools in the Department of Education for many years.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: RoseMarie (Fruciano) Vitale, 84

NORTH READING, MA — RoseMarie (Fruciano) Vitale – 84, of North Reading passed away peacefully and in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family on June 9, 2022. Rose was a loving and devoted wife, proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a friend to many throughout her life.
NORTH READING, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Michael Bordonaro & Majagamy Ramos-Bordonaro. Buyer: Alexander Johnson & Diana Hernandez-Johnson. Seller: James White. Date: 6/9/22. Use: 1-Family Residence.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests & Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between June 17, 2022 to June 23, 2022. Joshua T. Kerwin (43, Peabody) was arrested on 5 warrants and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (12:47pm) Saturday, June 18, 2022. None.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for June 22: Tewksbury Woman Arrested; Train Gate Issues At North Wilmington Station; Opened Amazon Packages Found In Woods

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, June 22, 2022:. Wandilis Yonelis Andujar Aristy (28, Quincy) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possessing/Using A False/Stolen RMV Document (x2). (12:58am) Andrea...

