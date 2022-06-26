OBITUARY: Joseph J. Castronovo, Sr., 80

WILMINGTON, MA — Lawrence Frederick Howe, age 69, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, on June 26th, 2022, after an extended illness. Lawrence was born on, June 22, 1953, to the late Chester, and Martha (Field) Howe, an employee of H.P. Hood and a homemaker, both lifelong residents of Wilmington, Massachusetts. From a young age, Lawrence, more lovingly known as Larry, cherished education, and learning. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1971, and then proudly moved to Baltimore, Maryland to attend Johns Hopkins University where he obtained his baccalaureate degree. Following his graduation, he worked for Baltimore Public Schools in the Department of Education for many years.

