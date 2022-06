Whether they’re Independence Day–related or not, summer festivals abound on the North Shore in July. Most have fireworks and food, some have races and games, and a few even have costumes. This guide breaks down the many festivities the region offers this July, from fireworks to parades to long-standing traditions like Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming. After the cancellations of 2020, last summer saw a slight return toward normalcy with a few fireworks displays and parades returning. This year, even more events join the roster—read on for more details.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO