BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a car crash on Soldiers Field Road that killed two people Monday night. According to State Police, an 85-year-old Belmont man was pulling his 2019 Acura out of a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road just after 7:00 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Infiniti traveling eastbound. The man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His passenger, an 83-year-old Belmont woman, was also transported to the hospital where she died overnight.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO