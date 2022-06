On June 7 I informed our Board of Directors that I’ll be resigning from my position as Executive & Creative Director at Design Museum Everywhere. Starting, launching, and growing the Design Museum — in collaboration with you all — has been the joy of my life. Besides my own children, there’s no creation I care more about in this world. I love the museum, our mission, our team, and our community — and I feel so privileged to have been part of bringing a new organization to life and shepherding it through 13 years of dramatic growth and change. I’ve been at the museum for a full third of my life, in many ways the museum is my life. I would do anything for this organization, including step aside, so new leadership can guide our next phase of change.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO