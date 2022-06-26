Mike Bianco reveals the keys to handling emotions with CWS title on the line

Photo by Samuel Lewis/Getty Images

Ole Miss is closing in on a College World Series championship after beating Oklahoma in Game 1 of the title series on Saturday. They sent three home runs in a row over the fence in the eighth inning of Game 1 to seal the deal and now the Rebels have all the momentum heading into Sunday’s Game 2.

Coach Mike Bianco’s job is keeping these kids locked in. Sure, they’re in great position to win the whole thing. But lose on Sunday, and all of a sudden, you’re playing in a one-game scenario for the title while Oklahoma is surging after winning Game 2. They must retain focus before they can really celebrate.

Bianco knows that, explaining he will try to “harness” the emotions of Game 1 heading into an equally important Game 2 the very next day.

“I think they get it. We’ll talk about it in meetings tomorrow, but you want them ready. I think sometimes you worry too much about being too calm,” Bianco said. “That was kind of the message today, is to go for it. You are here in the National Championship Series, and you deserve to be here, and it’s time to press the gas pedal and go for it, to be aggressive.

“So we’ll try to juggle that. Again, I think they realize that you have to win. To win you have to play really well to beat a really good team in the other dugout. You don’t get to this point not realizing that.”

The Rebels have kept their composure thus far in the tournament. They had their backs up against the wall last week vs. Arkansas and needed a win to survive and advance to the title series. So Dylan DeLucia gave the team its best pitching performance of the postseason to shut out the Hogs and move on. Meanwhile, the Rebel defense held firm while the bats did just enough to get the victory.

You don’t make it to within one win of the championship without maintaining focus and not letting the bigger context of the games weigh you down. Mike Bianco has done an excellent job loosening his guys up. Ole Miss barely made the NCAA Tournament to begin with — so in a sense, they’re playing with house money. They weren’t supposed to win the Regional or Super Regional. Now that they’re here, the Rebels may as well win the whole thing.

They’re in position to do just that, so long as Mike Bianco keeps them in line for one more day.