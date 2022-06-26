Auburn Tigers ‘really high’ with 4-star offensive tackle

Four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun keeps visiting Auburn. And the Tigers keep impressing him.

Saturday, Calhoun was back on campus. For those keeping score at home, that was the 2024 standout’s fourth trip there, with his first coming way back in the summer of 2021 for a camp.

“I went with my uncle, my dad and my mom (Saturday)” Calhoun told Auburn Live. They liked it. They’ve been there before so they kind of knew what to expect out of it. I liked it also. They showed me around the facility and took me to the new facility. It’s hard, it’s big, it’s going to be fire. There’s a lot in there. Probably the lockers are what stood out. They have two of them. One to hang out in. The other is where all the football equipment and stuff like that is.”

According to Calhoun, who plays at Roswell (Ga.) Centennial, he was at Auburn for five or six hours Saturday.

Auburn’s new facility was an eye-opener

The highlight: “Seeing the new facility and watching film with (offensive line coach Will Friend).”

Calhoun, the No. 4 rising junior offensive tackle in the country for the On3 Consensus, said they watched not only clips of Auburn, but of his own play. While doing the latter, Friend gave him lots of feedback and advice, mostly related to footwork.

“He’s a really good coach,” Calhoun said. “He puts offensive linemen in the league.”

With Auburn, one thing really stands out to Calhoun.

“It’s probably the coaching staff,” he said. “I really like the coaching staff. They’re really fun to talk to.”

He wants to return this season for a game

Calhoun said he’s likely to return to Auburn this fall to check out a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He plans to watch the Tigers closely in 2022 to see if they have a “well-improved offensive line” as he put it.

At this time, Calhoun claims to have no favorites. That said, he does appear to like Auburn a good bit..

“They’re up there really high on my list,” Calhoun said. “It’s close to home, they have really good coaches and players over there. It’s a great campus also.”

More Auburn recruiting coverage