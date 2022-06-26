ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Tigers ‘really high’ with 4-star offensive tackle

By Keith Niebuhr about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XVPU_0gMc0TNZ00

Four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun keeps visiting Auburn. And the Tigers keep impressing him.

Saturday, Calhoun was back on campus. For those keeping score at home, that was the 2024 standout’s fourth trip there, with his first coming way back in the summer of 2021 for a camp.

“I went with my uncle, my dad and my mom (Saturday)” Calhoun told Auburn Live. They liked it. They’ve been there before so they kind of knew what to expect out of it. I liked it also. They showed me around the facility and took me to the new facility. It’s hard, it’s big, it’s going to be fire. There’s a lot in there. Probably the lockers are what stood out. They have two of them. One to hang out in. The other is where all the football equipment and stuff like that is.”

According to Calhoun, who plays at Roswell (Ga.) Centennial, he was at Auburn for five or six hours Saturday.

Auburn’s new facility was an eye-opener

The highlight: “Seeing the new facility and watching film with (offensive line coach Will Friend).”

Calhoun, the No. 4 rising junior offensive tackle in the country for the On3 Consensus, said they watched not only clips of Auburn, but of his own play. While doing the latter, Friend gave him lots of feedback and advice, mostly related to footwork.

“He’s a really good coach,” Calhoun said. “He puts offensive linemen in the league.”

With Auburn, one thing really stands out to Calhoun.

“It’s probably the coaching staff,” he said. “I really like the coaching staff. They’re really fun to talk to.”

He wants to return this season for a game

Calhoun said he’s likely to return to Auburn this fall to check out a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He plans to watch the Tigers closely in 2022 to see if they have a “well-improved offensive line” as he put it.

At this time, Calhoun claims to have no favorites. That said, he does appear to like Auburn a good bit..

“They’re up there really high on my list,” Calhoun said. “It’s close to home, they have really good coaches and players over there. It’s a great campus also.”

More Auburn recruiting coverage

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn gets huge recruiting boost at UCF

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn may not be thinking as much about the Plains these days as he was during the spring athletics season due to the massive recruiting boost UCF just got from Sharon and Marc Hagle, noted commercial developers, philanthropists, and astronauts of Winter Park, Florida, as Knights beat writer John Heisler described them.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Auburn Live
WSFA

Former Friday Night Fever star to host football camp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Edgewood Academy football star and Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. is hosting his first football camp next month, and it will be at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The one-day camp will be on July 14 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., with registration starting at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Advocates denounce Alabama’s plan to fund large new prisons

Advocates are speaking out against Alabama’s project to build two 4,000-bed prisons as the state moves ahead with the financing and construction plans. Two groups -- the Communities Not Prisons coalition and Justice Capital -- issued press releases opposing the $725 million bond issue approved last week, part of the funding for the two prisons, which will cost an estimated $1.3 billion to build.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Phenix City man killed in Russell County crash Saturday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Russell County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Dakota Douglas Pelfrey, 27, was killed when the 2014 Ducati he was operating struck a 2014 Toyota RAV4 near the 20.2 mile marker on Highway 165, about 10 miles south of Phenix City. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

$2,500 reward offered for information regarding Tuskegee double homicide

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a double homicide and attempted murder case. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that could help lead to the arrest or identity of anyone involved in two Tuskegee burglaries that resulted in the death of two individuals and attempted death of another. […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee police officer who has been fired and defendants have connections to mayor Hammock

Two defendants are claiming excessive use of force by one officer of the Tallassee Police Department. The officer was terminated last week at the request of Tallassee Mayor John Hammock with no formal complaints against the officer and the two incidents under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). It is the same officer who responded to a domestic disturbance call at Hammock’s home in December 2021. It is the same officer Hammock subpoenaed to his divorce proceedings earlier this year and to Hammock’s criminal proceedings in Baldwin County where Hammock is still out on bond for the Class B felony charge of domestic violence strangulation.
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Reward offered in Tuskegee double homicide investigation

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has revealed that two fatal shootings in Tuskegee on July 13 are connected, and that a reward is being offered in the search for suspects. CrimeStoppers reports that both fatal shootings happened during burglaries. A third victim was seriously injured but survived. Tuskegee...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman arrested after shots fired at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman after gunshots were fired at a gas station on North Lumpkin Road. According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the incident happened on June 28, 2022, at the Big Cat Gas Station on N. Lumpkin Road. Police received the call about the incident before noon. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of robbing a local grocery store. An affidavit alleges Louventer Belser, 35, took merchandise from the Publix on Zelda Road without paying Saturday morning. He allegedly threatened to use a gun. According to the court filing,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy