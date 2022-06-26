ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

SMU schedules a major non-conference matchup

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjGaV_0gMc06PL00
SMU point guard Zhuric Phelps. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU Basketball set a major non-conference matchup for the first season under new head coach Rob Lanier. Get the details here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ralphiereport.com

Massive Texas lineman commits to Buffs

With Texas on the rise, Texas A&M recruiting at a disgusting level, and yet another P5 school being added to the state (Houston), and every other state looking hard at the Lone Star State, you’d think that there would be little room for the Colorado Buffaloes. YOU’D BE WRONG. The Buffs are as active as ever down there, with another huge commitment coming through.
TEXAS STATE
pokesreport.com

South Oak Cliff's Billy Walton Decommits Following Visit to Texas

Oklahoma State lost a defensive commitment in the 2023 class on Monday evening. Following a visit to Texas this past weekend, South Oak Cliff defensive end, Billy Walton III, took to Twitter to announce he’s decommitting from the Cowboys. Walton told Pokes Report this doesn’t mean Mike Gundy and...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Dallas Mavericks owner is giving away millions

I wrote an article on Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, a few days ago. Jones is the richest person in Dallas and has been very charitable with his wealth and giving back to organizations in Dallas. Today I wanted to write about another billionaire Dallas sports team owner and what he is doing to help others.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
University Park, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
University Park, TX
Sports
City
University Park, TX
Local Profile

The 2026 World Cup And Its Impact On Frisco, Texas

Dallas is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. But Dallas didn’t get the winning bid all by itself: Fort Worth, Arlington and Frisco were all instrumental in bringing the beautiful game to North Texas. Today, at the Frisco 2022 State of the City luncheon, Mayor Jeff Cheney briefly talked about the 2026 World Cup and its economic benefits.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Here are the best spots around Dallas to play bingo

DALLAS (KDAF) — B4, I20… BINGO! Everyone loves a good ole game of bingo from the youngest of players to the oldest. You may want to give your hand at some fun bingo around North Texas in the summer months to get out of the heat. Lucky for...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu Basketball
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy