University Park, TX

SMU Basketball to face SEC opponent in non-conference play

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
SMU guard Zach Nutall. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU Basketball set a major non-conference matchup for the first season under new head coach Rob Lanier. Get the details here!

