I’m always scared of trap series. I’m not sure what it is, but I partially blame it on the 2005 Yankees (one of my favorite teams in high school), inexplicably going 8-11 against a terrible Devil Rays team that lost 95 games. So even though there was little reason to seriously worry about the best team in baseball (the 2022 Yankees) dropping a home series to the worst team in baseball (the 2022 A’s), the fear lingered in the back of my mind. I didn’t think that they would actually lose to Oakland, but the thought existed!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO