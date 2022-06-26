ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

These Are The Most Popular Home Styles In Each New England State

By Jeff Parsons
 3 days ago
When you look at homes in Maine, they have a kind of character that other places in the country don't. There are many homes that are nearly 100 years old and can take you back in time just looking at them. That might be why a recent study found that one...

These Street Names in Maine Are Straight Up Spooky

Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
Fireworks a Bust as MA State Police Seize Out-of-State Purchases

There's a good chance many of the fireworks you saw being put into cars with Massachusetts license plates at New Hampshire stores didn't make it very far over the border. Private possession and use of fireworks along with their purchase at stores is legal in New Hampshire and Maine. They're illegal in Massachusetts, but that doesn't stop trips out-of-state to buy fireworks and bring them home.
A Giant Inflatable Amusement Park in Massachusetts Opens July 1

Building a brand new amusement park from the ground up can be expensive and time-consuming. It could take millions of dollars and years to complete. That's why one New England amusement park decided to try a new strategy, make every single attraction and ride inflatable. It's worked, as the Cape Cod Inflatable Park has been a hit with their 2022 summer season about to begin on Friday, July 1.
There’s a 10-Foot, 460-Pound Great White Shark Swimming Off the Coast of Maine

There's an inevitable truth that Maine is facing with a warming Atlantic Ocean, and it has nothing to do with lobsters. Instead, that reality is great white sharks swimming in waters closer to the coast as they search for food. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity to spot a great white off the coast of Maine, with the large sharks spending most of their time in deep water and away from the coast. Maine has averaged between 1 and 3 sightings per year over the last 5 years. But there's already been two sightings this year, including one off the coast of Ellsworth this past weekend.
10 Ways You Know It’s Summer in New Hampshire According to Granite Staters

At long last, it's officially the first day of summer, and we couldn't be more excited. Sure, we live in New England, so many of us still enjoy and maybe even prefer (*shudders*) the colder temperatures, but hey, we're going to soak up all the sunshine and vitamin D we can while they're here. So if you haven't already, it's time to roll those windows down, and break out that Hawaiian shirt or stylish sundress if you've got one (and if you don't have either but would like them, this is your sign to go out shopping). You can spend time outdoors in the mountains or on the beach (do you dare to take a dip in the cold ocean?), stroll through nearby coastal towns with tourists all around, or treat yourself to your favorite ice cream flavor or these other summer treats that Granite Staters love.
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile

Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes,��Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
