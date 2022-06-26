ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e93kb_0gMbUva300

The Boston Red Sox (41-31) meet the Cleveland Guardians (36-31) for their 3-game series finale at Progressive Field with Sunday’s 1st pitch scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Boston is on a 6-game winning streak, which includes 2 games of this set. The Red Sox have outscored the Guardians 10-5 in their 1st series of the season.

Cleveland has dropped 3 consecutive games, but is 13-7 overall in the last 20 games and is just 1 game back of the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead.

Red Sox at Guardians projected starters

LHP Rich Hill vs. RHP Aaron Civale

Hill is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 in 60 IP in 13 starts.

  • Last start: Won 5-4 at home Tuesday vs. the Detroit Tigers with 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 1 HR, 2 BB and 6 K.
  • 2022 road splits: 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA (33 2/3 IP, 10 ER), 1.01 WHIP, 2 HR and 6.7 K/9 in 7 starts.

Civale is 2-3 with a 7.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.3 K/9 in 36 IP over 8 starts.

  • Last start: No-decision in Cleveland’s 6-5 win at the Minnesota Twins Tuesday with 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB and 7 K.
  • 2022 home splits: 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA (16 IP, 7 ER), 13 H, 2 HR, 2 BB and 16 K in 3 starts.

Red Sox at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:24 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Red Sox -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Guardians -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Red Sox -1.5 (+135) | Guardians +1.5 (-170)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

Red Sox at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Red Sox 5, Guardians 3

BET a half-unit on the RED SOX (-115) because they have edges in the starting and hitting matchups and there could be value in fading a gamblers’ fallacy that “Boston won’t sweep a winning Guardians (-105) team.”

Hill grades better than Civale in several advanced pitching stats including hard-hit rate, exit velocity, expected ERA and expected batting average, wOBA and slugging percentage slash rate (per Statcast).

Also, Cleveland’s lineup ranks last vs. left-handed pitching in wRC+ (79) and wOBA (.277), 20th in BB/K rate (0.37) and 23rd in hard-hit rate (28.4%), according to FanGraphs.

BET only a half-unit on the RED SOX (-115) because I’m higher on Civale’s stuff than Hill and Cleveland has a much better bullpen than Boston.

PASS.

The payout for the Red Sox -1.5 (+135) isn’t big enough especially with my confidence level for Boston. Also, the Guardians +1.5 (-170) are 9-8 RL as home underdogs and the Red Sox are just 7-6 RL as road favorites.

LEAN UNDER 9.5 (-122).

A vast majority of the market is hammering the Over 9.5 (-102) because Hill is a bottom-of-the-rotation starter playing in the final years of his career and Civale is having a terrible 2022.

However, I’d rather fade this lopsided betting market, if anything, since the Red Sox are 3-6 O/U when Hill gets the nod and the Guardians are awful vs. left-handed pitching.

