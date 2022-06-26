Obsessed With 2022’s Green Decor Trend? Don’t Make This Color-Pairing Mistake

Some might say alcohol is a key pillar to having a successful wedding party, but Gen Z and millennials are increasingly straying away from alcohol-infused weddings. A 2018 Berenberg Research study found more than 56% of millennials consider themselves “mindful drinkers” and Gen Zers drink 20% even less than their millennial counterparts. Paired with the most successful Dry January in 2022, these newer generations are becoming sober and curious for wellness and financial reasons, supported by movements like Yellow Life and the rise of non-alcoholic brands like Ghia and Kin Euphorics. So it comes as no surprise that the trend has many newlyweds ditching the booze completely or partially at their weddings. (I personally had a non-alcoholic bar at my wedding not only to be conscious of those who are sober, but also for those who are looking for a healthier alternative to sip.)

